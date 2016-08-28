Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Smiling young caucasian female and husband in casual carry table in room with packed cardboard boxes, panorama, profile. Buying new furniture, moving together at own home, real estate in mortgage
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6720 × 3780 pixels • 22.4 × 12.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG