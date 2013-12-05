Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling young athletic woman in sportswear posing against a purple studio wall. The concept of sports motivation training. Copy space. Hold a yoga mat
Young slim woman on color background, space for text. Perfect body
Young slim woman on color background, space for text. Perfect body
Happy asian fitness woman lifting dumbbells
Attractive fitness woman holding dumbells on pink background
adult asia thai beautiful girl in sportswear Time out
adult asia thai beautiful girl in sportswear show hand
adult asia thai beautiful girl in sportswear show hand

See more

1781344424

See more

1781344424

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123183954

Item ID: 2123183954

Smiling young athletic woman in sportswear posing against a purple studio wall. The concept of sports motivation training. Copy space. Hold a yoga mat

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4700 × 3134 pixels • 15.7 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

lev.studio

lev.studio