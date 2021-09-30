Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2103328688
Smiling young asian woman wearing striped t-shirt red beret hold mobile cell phone with blank empty screen mock up copy space showing thumb up isolated on pastel violet background studio portrait
V
By ViDI Studio
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultapplicationappsberetblankcellphonechineseclippingdesigndevicedisplayemptyethnicfacefemalefingerfrenchgadgetgestureisolatedjapanesekoreanlikemobilemock upmonitorpeoplepersonphoneplainpromopurplesamplescreensignsignalsmartphonestripedstudiot-shirttechnologythumbs uptouchscreenvietnamesevioletwebsitewhitewoman
Categories: People, Beauty/Fashion
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist