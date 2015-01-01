Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling young African guy stretches out his hand in a handshake on a blue isolated background.
happy african american man showing thumbs up isolated on blue
smiling african american man holding pointing at coffee to go, isolated on blue
Young african american man with braids wearing casual white tshirt in hurry pointing to watch time, impatience, upset and angry for deadline delay
bearded afroamerican guy with thumbs up is laughing in white shirt on the blue background
Young african american man with braids wearing casual white tshirt approving doing positive gesture with hand, thumbs up smiling and happy for success. winner gesture.
Well done! Cool black boy shows his thums.
Young african american man with braids wearing casual white tshirt with a big smile on face, pointing with hand finger to the side looking at the camera.

See more

1936496599

See more

1936496599

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131077008

Item ID: 2131077008

Smiling young African guy stretches out his hand in a handshake on a blue isolated background.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4182 × 2868 pixels • 13.9 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 686 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 343 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tanya Goncharova

Tanya Goncharova