Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Smiling young adult woman in Santa dress and hat holding plain white blank billboard or sign, Christmas holiday shopping retail sale concept
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

3757441

Stock Photo ID: 3757441

Smiling young adult woman in Santa dress and hat holding plain white blank billboard or sign, Christmas holiday shopping retail sale concept

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 1944 × 2904 pixels • 6.5 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

David Franklin

David Franklin