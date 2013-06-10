Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Smiling young adult mature African American businesswoman working on a laptop at her desk in a bright modern office holding her glasses.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6016 × 3811 pixels • 20.1 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 633 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 317 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG