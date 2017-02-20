Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Smiling woman confidence showing holding red heart with her hand palm isolated white background, Asian happy portrait beautiful young female send love and happy valentine in studio shot, copy space
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7360 × 3086 pixels • 24.5 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 419 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 210 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG