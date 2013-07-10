Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling woman confidence holding red gift box on hands palm isolated white background, surprise birthday or Christmas day and valentine, Asian happy portrait beautiful female studio shot, copy space
Business woman with a smart phone
Woman with a smart phone
Woman with a smart phone
portrait of thai china adult office girl white shirt Write book
portrait of thai china adult office girl white shirt Write book
Beautiful teacher Woman holding book on grey background
portrait of thai china adult office girl white shirt Write book

See more

1576834993

See more

1576834993

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660818

Item ID: 2124660818

Smiling woman confidence holding red gift box on hands palm isolated white background, surprise birthday or Christmas day and valentine, Asian happy portrait beautiful female studio shot, copy space

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri