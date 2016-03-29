Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Smiling twins fans with painted Polish and Slovakian flags on faces. They're looking at camera. Focus on first person. They're on white background. Front view.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

5316754

Stock Photo ID: 5316754

Smiling twins fans with painted Polish and Slovakian flags on faces. They're looking at camera. Focus on first person. They're on white background. Front view.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Photo Formats

  • 2912 × 4368 pixels • 9.7 × 14.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

T

Tomasz Trojanowski