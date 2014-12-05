Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
smiling trendy 40 years old woman with long wavy brunette hair with glass of water isolated on pink.
Happy Asian man licks ice cream on pink background
Woman drinking berry smoothie
A young girl drinks water from a glass
Young Asian woman drink orange juice on pink background
Picture of a smiling young woman holding a refreshing raspberry juice with ice and mint, posing on isolated background
man with beer on a pink background
Business woman holding a glass of wine.

See more

177320849

See more

177320849

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131251563

Item ID: 2131251563

smiling trendy 40 years old woman with long wavy brunette hair with glass of water isolated on pink.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alliance Images

Alliance Images