Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085865102
Smiling teenager relaxing on the sofa and connecting online with her smartphone, she is social networking and chatting
S
By Stokkete
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adolescentapartmentappbrowsingcellphonechattingcheerfulcomfortablecommunicationconnectingcouchdomestic lifeenjoyingentertainmenteveningfungirlhappyholdinghomeindoorsinternetleisurelifestyleliving roommessagingmobile phonenightonlinepeoplepersonrelaxrelaxingsittingsmart phonesmartphonesmilingsocial mediasocial networkingsofatechnologyteenteenagerwatchingweekendwomanyoung
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist