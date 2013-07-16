Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling student girl learning in the home. Happy child girl packing school bag. Happy kid arrange book in backpack while readying for school.
Portrait of a young pensive woman sitting on the sofa at home
woman indoor portrait. Young beautiful woman in warm knitted clothes at home. fashion. Autumn, winter
Young school girl reading a book at the library
Beautiful woman in a purple scarf
girl in red gloves and white sweater
Beautiful relaxing Young Asian Woman with Clean, Fresh, Glow, and pefect Skin in pink sweater. Happy, healthy, cheerful girl in living room.
Beautiful redhead female wearing a men's shirt relaxes on bed - looking at viewer - seductive

See more

157527080

See more

157527080

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133724931

Item ID: 2133724931

Smiling student girl learning in the home. Happy child girl packing school bag. Happy kid arrange book in backpack while readying for school.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5500 × 3672 pixels • 18.3 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

MalikNalik

MalikNalik