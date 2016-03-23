Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Smiling student girl learning in the home. Happy child girl packing school bag. Happy kid arrange book in backpack while readying for school.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5000 × 3338 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 668 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG