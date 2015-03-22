Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling senior caucasian grandmother and little girl are relaxing at home together sitting on floor by couch, hugging and playing. Happy mature woman hugs her little granddaughter. Family concept.
Loving young couple in white clothes hugging and relaxing on sofa at home
Young couple using a tablet computer
Cute girl laughs and looks into camera while lying on sofa in cozy living room. Charming woman in stylish pajamas couqettishly smiling at home atmosphere
mom and her daughter are resting in the new living room
Two happy beautiful girlfriends in casual clothes and cellphones in hands sitting on carpet on floor in living room. Female friends relaxing and spending time together, browsing and chatting online
Young woman hugging little girl while sitting in bedroom.
pregnancy, motherhood, technology, people and expectation concept - happy pregnant woman with headphones listening to music at home

See more

623157560

See more

623157560

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128937942

Item ID: 2128937942

Smiling senior caucasian grandmother and little girl are relaxing at home together sitting on floor by couch, hugging and playing. Happy mature woman hugs her little granddaughter. Family concept.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5000 × 3335 pixels • 16.7 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pereslavtseva Katerina

Pereslavtseva Katerina