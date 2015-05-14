Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A smiling and positive older woman in casual clothes poses for selfie holding a smartphone in one hand and making a peace or victory sign with the other. Active old age concept
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3858 × 2894 pixels • 12.9 × 9.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG