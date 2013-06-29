Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Smiling positive man holding his newborn baby daughter, man expressing happiness, spending time with hid child, posing indoor at home, cute kid raised arm and looking at camera.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG