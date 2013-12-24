Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling optimist mature caucasian woman looking at camera gesturing with hand. Senior attractive woman sitting close to her bicycle enjoying healthy and freedom lifestyle
Senior female carpenter posing with crossed arms in his workshop
Cheerful senior man white beard and hair washes his bicycle and takes care of the details. Service station. High pressure pomp
Man is playing on electric guitar and satisfied it in music store.
male senior brewer in apron working in brewery
Senior woman smiling
A happy male mechanic repairing motorcycle engine
Mechanic with motorcycle .Vintage style.

See more

476115871

See more

476115871

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2128377413

Item ID: 2128377413

Smiling optimist mature caucasian woman looking at camera gesturing with hand. Senior attractive woman sitting close to her bicycle enjoying healthy and freedom lifestyle

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4468 × 3021 pixels • 14.9 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 676 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 338 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lucigerma

Lucigerma