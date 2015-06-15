Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling middle aged brunette white woman in bathrobe sitting on a floor at the bed indoors texting on mobile phone
Photo of excited brunette woman wearing housecoat reading book in bed at home
Beautiful young asian woman drinking coffee and smile in the morning at cafe, girl sitting in coffee shop for breakfast and leisure during free time.
Young woman standing near desk in the kitchen
young asian woman in bed eating breakfast
Happy woman using cellphone lying on the bed
Beautiful asian woman standing by the window, holding coffee in her hand in the morning.
middle aged southeast asian woman suffers from elbow joint pain or osteoporosis

See more

1840954849

See more

1840954849

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123292104

Item ID: 2123292104

Smiling middle aged brunette white woman in bathrobe sitting on a floor at the bed indoors texting on mobile phone

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2651 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot