Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling middle aged brunette white woman in bathrobe sitting on a floor at the bed indoors resting looking aside
Influencer girl with mobile phone in hand taking selfie. social media content. Emotions.
Portrait shot of asian gay in stripped shirt touch his chin with sexy posture.
portrait of brunette woman late thirties.
upset unhappy woman rolling her eye
Doctor neurologist holds in hand an x ray of spine in clinic portrait. Spinal hernia diagnostics and treatment concept.
Tired Casually Sitting Woman, Close up
Silence, Finger on Lips by Woman Looking in Mirror

See more

1067200958

See more

1067200958

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123292077

Item ID: 2123292077

Smiling middle aged brunette white woman in bathrobe sitting on a floor at the bed indoors resting looking aside

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2650 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot