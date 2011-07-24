Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling middle aged brunette white woman in bathrobe sitting on bed indoors holding tablet computer
A young man fastens buttons on the sleeves of the window in the morning
Man in white shirt correcting a striped purple tie and looking out the window
Young man drinking coffee in the morning
A young guy works as a Barista in a cozy cafe. He stands at the coffee machine and grinds the coffee.
Pensive beautiful blonde woman wearing white shirt, using tablet while sitting at table in co-working space. Medium shot. Digital communication concept
Intelligent serious woman reading reports
Young woman smoking an electronic cigarette

See more

793614742

See more

793614742

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123292065

Item ID: 2123292065

Smiling middle aged brunette white woman in bathrobe sitting on bed indoors holding tablet computer

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2650 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot