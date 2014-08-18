Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling middle aged brunette white businesswoman in smart wear standing at the window in the hotel room holding mobile phone cropped
Man Hipster Coffee Break Casual Vision Planning Strategy Concept
Close-up of small boy using mobile phone.
Business people working with modern tablet in office, closeup

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123292155

Item ID: 2123292155

Smiling middle aged brunette white businesswoman in smart wear standing at the window in the hotel room holding mobile phone cropped

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2650 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot