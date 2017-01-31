Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room on a video call via mobile phone and wireless earphones
Girl with a smartphone in the room
Asian woman concentrate on playing mobile game on the sofa.
Young asian woman with coffee cup and read book on bed in bedroom interior
The Asian woman using tablet in the livingroom.
blonde girl in the summer city with phone
Portrait of a girl with long hair at a laptop on the makeup table.
Young beautiful woman holding heavy stack gray circle and black square boxes with stressed face. Moving alone to new modern house and boxes having protection inside

See more

1030223116

See more

1030223116

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123292080

Item ID: 2123292080

Smiling mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room on a video call via mobile phone and wireless earphones

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2650 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot