Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room typing on mobile phone working on laptop
portrait of happy middle aged business women.
young woman with glasses in an office
Teenage girl with glasses peeks out from behind an ajar white door. Close-up.
Young secretary flirting looking at camera in the office.
Portrait of young female student smiling while posing with eyeglasses and long blond hair indoors at the university
Portrait of beautiful asian young businesswoman in glasses standing in office
Portrait of an attractive young nurse in the hospital

See more

92628184

See more

92628184

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123292071

Item ID: 2123292071

Smiling mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room typing on mobile phone working on laptop

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2651 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot