Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room talking on mobile phone
Female assistant, arriving for a business conference in famous hotel reports by telephone to the boss about the results of meeting
Happy asian young woman in glasses talking on cell phone
Portrait of a young woman talking on the phone
Portrait of confident middle aged mature woman wearing glasses headphones, in home interior. Business woman, freelancer, teacher, psychologist, counselor, blogger working remotely
Young urban business woman talking on microphone reading from paper
Smiling veterinarian holds cat in his arms and communicates with owner. Services and services in veterinary clinics concept
Winner/successful concept.Portrait of asian woman with a successful emotion by raise her arm over head bacause she had see something great on the smartphone while listening to music.

See more

797064196

See more

797064196

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123292062

Item ID: 2123292062

Smiling mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room talking on mobile phone

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2650 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot