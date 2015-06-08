Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room looking in the window
I feel so cozy. Portrait of attractive woman with wet hair embracing herself and smiling. She is wearing white soft bathrobe
Smiling man in white shirt holding jacket over shoulder and looking at camera against blurred sunny office background. Portrait of happy business leader, financial company owner, confident CEO at work
Young business woman with tablet computer opening glass office door
Young Asian university student holding laptop and coffee cup, study and learning lifestyle in college with international education concepts
Young sad woman pulling suitcase and leaves modern hotel room
Manager young woman stand at the office at work holding files clip documents while looking to the side.
model girl European type 30 years old in a black dress and a white jacket on her shoulders leaned on the wall of the boutique. Very stylish look

See more

1422728477

See more

1422728477

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123292056

Item ID: 2123292056

Smiling mid aged brunette white businesswoman sitting on bed in a hotel room looking in the window

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2650 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot