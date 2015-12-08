Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling mid aged bearded man in bathrobe drinking coffee in the morning sitting on a balcony
Bearded hipster wearing sunglasses in the city outdoor
Man in a white shirt standing near the window. Portrait of the groom in the morning before the wedding. Grooms morning preparation. Stylish man posing near window. Groom getting ready . Copy space.
Close up portrait of man reads newspaper very carefully with concentration isolated on stairs of white building background. Man has dark hair, beard, tattoos and wears simple glasses.
handsome elegant fashion man portrait
Portrait Of African business Man
Close up portrait of man reads newspaper very carefully with concentration isolated on stairs of white building background. Man has dark hair, beard, tattoos and wears simple glasses.
attractive man with beard

See more

1025577862

See more

1025577862

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2123287778

Item ID: 2123287778

Smiling mid aged bearded man in bathrobe drinking coffee in the morning sitting on a balcony

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7952 × 2650 pixels • 26.5 × 8.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 333 pixels • 3.3 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 167 pixels • 1.7 × 0.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Dean Drobot

Dean Drobot