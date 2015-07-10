Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Smiling loving mother embracing teenage girl and supporting her while sitting on couch in living room and looking at each other
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3291 × 2000 pixels • 11 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 608 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 304 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG