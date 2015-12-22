Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Smiling happy woman holding skateboard on shoulder, Happy Asian beautiful young female excited hold hands longboard, studio shot isolated on white background with copy space, sport extreme
Beautiful young woman with long hair holding hair dryer isolated on white
Young redhead woman with a motorcycle helmet over isolated white background with happy expression
Beautiful young woman with clean fresh skin .Girl beauty face care. Facial treatment.Lips hands smile. Beautiful woman face close up portrait young studio on pink background
Beautiful young woman with long hair holding hair dryer isolated on white
Happy asian housewife holding cooking pan and ladle isolated on white background.
Close-up studio portrait of young, beautiful, attractive Asian lady, in light blue business suit, put on black leather boxing gloves, playfully posing for fighting action, on isolated white background
Female cook chef with red hair and frying pan isolated over white background

See more

588172277

See more

588172277

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124660908

Item ID: 2124660908

Smiling happy woman holding skateboard on shoulder, Happy Asian beautiful young female excited hold hands longboard, studio shot isolated on white background with copy space, sport extreme

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Sorapop Udomsri

Sorapop Udomsri