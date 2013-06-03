Images

Image
Smiling happy mom and little child spend time together. Mother and son enjoying the outdoors. The concept of spring family vacation. Mother's Day, Women's Day
Happy family in the fresh air. mom laughs and plays with her little child in the summer outdoors
dad mom daughter family outdoor recreation on summer day
Happy family of three playing and laughing while sitting on grass outdoors, beatuful forest
Little kid best friends hugging outdoor at summer sunset
An emotional portrait of happy people. 9 months baby feeling happy and smiles with her mother in the garden.
Mother and baby outdoors. Family on nature. Loving woman with child in countryside. Photo of natural parenthood, maternity leave. Theme of zero waste, slow fashion and conscious life, eco lifestyle
Beautiful Mother And Baby outdoors. Nature. Mum and her Child playing in Park together. Happy family.

292057538

292057538

2128172255

Item ID: 2128172255

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Shopping King Louie

Shopping King Louie