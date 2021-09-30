Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100377803
Smiling female Engineer wearing Hard hat use Digital Tablet outside office check online teamwork with green bokeh background, Copy space.
Thailand
e
By enuengneng
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectarchitecturebackgroundbeautifulbusinesscitycloseupconceptconstructioncontractorcopy spaceengineerengineeringequipmentgreen backgroundhandhappyhardhard hathardhathelmetindustrialinternetisolatedjobmodernoccupationoutdooroutdoorspeoplepersonportraitpositiveprofessionalprotectivesafetyshirtsitesmilestandingtechnologythumburbanwomanworkeryoung
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist