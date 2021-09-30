Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083469974
Smiling caucasian woman opens box of christmas present in knitted sweater and blue jeans while sitting on floor. Christmas lifestyle and shopping concept. Next to beautiful christmas tree
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adultattractiveblueboxboxescaucasiancelebrationchristmascomfortconceptcozycutedecordecorationfacefamilyfireplacefloorfungiftgirlgivinghappinessholdingholidayhomeindoorsjoymakeupmerry christmasnaturalnew yearonepartypersonpresentpresentsprettyribbonseasonsittingsurprisesweatertraditiontreewhitewomanxmasyear
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist