Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Smiling asian girl drinking coffee, writing in clipboard and looking away during working on laptop in cafe. Young millennial woman sitting at table. Freelance and remote work. Modern female lifestyle
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7214 × 4815 pixels • 24 × 16.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG