Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2087570059
Smartphone mockup image, environment to showcase mobile app design, creative background. Smartphone for your advertising. Santa claus is standing next to a large smartphone. Christmas advertisement
M
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
advertisementadvertisingadvertising bannerappapplicationbigbig smartphoneblankblank screenbusinessbusiness advertisingchristmascopy spacedesigndevicedigitaldiscountsfree spacegiftshappy new yearholidaysinternetinternet salesit appmessagemixed mediamobilemockupmockup imagemodernnew yearpeoplepersonphonepresentingproductsalessanta clausscreensmartsmartphonetechnologywebsitewhitexmas
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist