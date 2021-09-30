Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2101443466
Smartphone face recognition system identifying personality unlocking error. Man cellphone user try unlock device using modern biometrical verification. Biometric avatar mobile technology concept
S
By Stockbusters
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
accessauthenticationbiometricbiometricalcameracellphonecomputerdatadetection moderndevicedigitalerrorfacefacialfocus high-techfuture avatarfuturisticgraphic interfacehuman conceptididentificationidentifyingidentity visionmanmetaversemobilepersonpersonalityphoneportraitprofile maleprotectionrecognitionscanscannersciencesecureslow motionsmartsmartphonesoftware informationsystemtechtechnologytrying unblockunlockunlockinguserusingverification
Categories: Science, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist