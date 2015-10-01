Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A smart woman model short hair in sport wear for running and exercise on park in evening , she like this for good health and slim body
Young beautiful woman in casual cotton outfit leaning on the wall, indoor portrait, calm morning concept in the yoga studio
Woman wearing colorful sportive clothing and doing leg exercise to stretch muscles.
woman in a black dress is standing in a pose
young attractive slim latin woman or teenager girl checking weight on scale smiling happy and satisfied in weight loss success and diet concept
Black suit for fitness or yoga for young slim girl
Fitness model in sportswear posing on the city street over gray concrete background. Outdoor sports clothing, urban style.
Portrait of a young cute girl with empty copy space on grungy background

See more

193228256

See more

193228256

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127729443

Item ID: 2127729443

A smart woman model short hair in sport wear for running and exercise on park in evening , she like this for good health and slim body

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4056 × 5966 pixels • 13.5 × 19.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 680 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 340 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

P

propae