Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
smart woman happy funny moment by taking orange near eye while cooking fruit juice in kitchen with copy space. beautiful caucasian woman cooking healthy diet fruit or vegetable in kitchen
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3957 × 3187 pixels • 13.2 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 805 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 403 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG