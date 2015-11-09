Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Smart male boss sitting at his desk and talking with his female secretary in the office workplace.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
7850 × 4416 pixels • 26.2 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG