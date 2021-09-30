Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2086196200
Smart female teacher in eyeglasses pointing on diagram during video lesson from home. African american woman sitting at desk with modern laptop and headset.
S
By SofikoS
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africanamericanbeautifulbookclasscoachcomputerconnectionconsultationcoursedigitaldistanceequipmenteyeglassesfemalegesturingheadsethomeknowledgelaptoplearninglessonlifestylemodernnotesonlinepleasantpositiveprofessionalsittingsmartsmilingstudenttabletalkingteachertechnologytrainingtutortutorialwebinarwirelesswomanwork
Categories: People, Technology
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist