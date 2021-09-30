Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092765315
A small wooden boat made of tree bark and matches with a paper sail on a blackboard, a toy for children, natural material, handmade, spring, childhood. Family, fatherhood, nostalgia, memories concept.
Russia
E
By Elen Burke
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activityboatchildchildhoodcloseupcollectconceptcraftdiscoverexplorehandmadehobbyholidaykidlifestylemarineminiminiaturemodelnaturalnaturenostalgiaobjectoldorganicoutdoorsplaypoolrecreationreplicariversailsailboatsawdustscaleseashipsmallsouvenirtoytransportationtravelvacationvehiclevintagewoodwoodenwoodshedsyachtyachting
Categories: Signs/Symbols, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist