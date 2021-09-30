Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2084108032
A small window in a religious building with a grille and muntin bars.
Wojnowo, Poland
D
By DarSzach
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiquearchitectureat the worldbackgroundbeautifulbiblebrickbuildingbuildingsby the windowdesigndetaildoorentranceeuropeframeglassheathistoricholeshomehouseindoorinterestinginteriorlandscapelatticelookmuntinoldoutdooroutside the windowregionreligionroomrusticsacredsafetyshuttersmallstonetexturetourismtravelvacationvintagewallwaywindowwooden
Categories: Food and Drink, Interiors
Similar images
More from this artist