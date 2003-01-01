Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Small white chihuahua Puppy Playing with Christmas "Happy Holidays" Letters Garland. Puppy has the letter H in its mouth. the rest of the phrase " is spelled out on the floor. white
Photo Formats
4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.