Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090241721
Small pink-white flowers of Jade plant close up. Beautiful spring floral background, soft colors
H
By HannaTor
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
aeoniumautumnbackgroundbeautifulbeauty in naturebloombloomingblossombluebokehbotanicalbotanybranchbrightbushclose upclose-upcolorcolorscopy spacecreativedecorativeflorafloralflowerfoliagegardengreengrowingjade plantlandscapeleavesnaturalnatureornamentaloutdoorsparkpatternpetalplantseasonshrubskyspringsucculentsunnytreevegetationvibrantwhite
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist