Image
A small palm size diary dated to 1968. Isolated on white background. Low DOF. A reminder of the times of the "Prague Spring", Vietnam War, Cold War, Martin Luther King,...
Stock Photo ID: 1201951

Photo Formats

  • 2592 × 1944 pixels • 8.6 × 6.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

Anastazzo