Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A small multi-colored marshmallow is laid out in the form of a circle on a pink background with free space for advertising or text. Delicious sweet dessert or addition to cocoa
Formats
5632 × 3867 pixels • 18.8 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 687 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 344 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG