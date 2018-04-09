Images

Image
Small kid girl in headphones using funny editing application on smartphone, enjoying cool video or music content in social network, playing online games, communicating distantly
Little girl doing homework for school on the desk at home
Beautiful infant happy at kindergarten around colorful toys
Adorable toddler playing around lots of toys at kindergarten
girl in glasses sits in a cafe and eats cake
Little cute girl with two ponytails sits at a table in the kitchen and plays with painted Easter eggs.
Portrait of cute smiling girl with school implements painting in the copybook, near backpack and colorful pencils, education and back to school concept
young girl pretend play doctor role at home

1929485963

Item ID: 2136921053

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7999 × 5335 pixels • 26.7 × 17.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

mpohodzhay

mpohodzhay