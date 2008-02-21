Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
small juvenile frog sitting on a leaf amphibians are nocturnal endangered animals need nature conservation background copy space tropical amazon Bolivia rain forest
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

52098919

Stock Photo ID: 52098919

small juvenile frog sitting on a leaf amphibians are nocturnal endangered animals need nature conservation background copy space tropical amazon Bolivia rain forest

Photo Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Dirk Ercken

Dirk Ercken