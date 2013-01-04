Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A small herd of red deer under a tree. Sunny spring day. Blurred forest in the background. The red deer is an artiodactyl mammal from the deer family. Life of animals.
Spring forest, pine and birch
City castle Weimar in winter with snow
Dutch woodland with birches in wintertime with snow and bright sunshne
City park in winter scenery. Frozen lake in city park.
Winter snowy road in the forest between high fir trees, early wi
Winter February day on a Sunny day in the forest
spring Brook. texture of melt water in the spring brooks on a sunny day. river creek stream. Spring melting of ice on the river.

See more

1159176784

See more

1159176784

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129965019

Item ID: 2129965019

A small herd of red deer under a tree. Sunny spring day. Blurred forest in the background. The red deer is an artiodactyl mammal from the deer family. Life of animals.

Formats

  • 4849 × 3233 pixels • 16.2 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Olga_Kuzmina

Olga_Kuzmina