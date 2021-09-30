Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085428491
A small fluffy Christmas tree. Black and white. Christmas and New Year decoration
G
By GS23
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbrightcardchristmaschristmas cardchristmas treecompositionconceptdarkdecemberdecorationdesigndesign elementfestivefirfluffygraygreengreetings cardhappy holidayshappy new yearjunipermerry christmasminimalnew yearnightnoeloppositeplantseasonseasonalshapesoftsolsticesymboltop viewtreewarmwhite backgroundwinterwoolyule
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist