Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099645800
A small empty glass ampoule resting on a crystal plane with a syringe nearby, image treatment with trendy colors year 2022.
p
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
192022ampoulebottlecarecliniccolorconceptcopycopyspacecoronaviruscoviddiseasedoctordoseemptyequipmentfourthglassglobalhealthhospitalillnessimmunizationinjectionlaboratorymedicalmedicationmedicinepandemicpharmacyphialpreventionresearchsarssciencescientificsmallsoftspacesyringetherapythirdtreatmentvaccinationvaccinevialvirusyear
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist