Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100161722
Small cute black rabbit in male hands on magical blue background with falling snow. Person takes care of pets and gently holds hare in his hands.Copy space for text.Christmas domestic animal close up
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adorableanimalbabyblack harebunnycheerfulchildchildrenchristmascloseupcutedomesticearseasterfacefalling snowflakesfarmfaunafemalefestive backgroundsfluffyfunny animalsfurryhairhandsomehappinesshareholdhosts and petslittle rabbit in handslovemagic backgroundman handsnaturenew year 2023nosepersonpet daypets and peopleportraitprettyprotect animalsprotectionrabbit dayrabbit in human handssmallsoftsweetwildlifewildlife animals
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Holidays
Similar images
More from this artist